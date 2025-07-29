New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) As many as 39 iron and steel producers have applied for green steel certificates, issued for a cut in emissions, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

The government, in December 2024, introduced a taxonomy on green steel, defining green steel based on the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted during the production process.

In a reply in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Steel Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma said, "Till now, 39 iron and steel producers have applied for green steel certificates."

The minister said green steel certificates will be issued to those plants that meet the emission intensity level as per the taxonomy of green steel.

National Institute of Secondary Steel Technology (NISST), a training institute under the Ministry of Steel, is the nodal agency for measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) as well as for issuing green steel certificates and star ratings for steel, he said.

As per the taxonomy, if 1.6 tonnes of CO2 or less is emitted in the production of 1 tonne of finished steel, it will be considered 5-star green-rated steel. On emissions in the range of 1.6 to 2 tonnes, the product will be given a 4-star rating, while those with 2 to 2.2 tonnes of emission level will be rated 3-star.

