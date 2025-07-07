Shillong, Jul 7 (PTI) The fourth edition of the Sohra International Half Marathon will be held on September 27 this year with an expected turnout of 10,000 runners, officials said on Monday.

Jointly organised by the Meghalaya Athletics Association, Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA), and the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, the event is also recognised by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

This year's marathon has a sanctioned budget of Rs 2.97 crore, and a total prize pool of Rs 15.5 lakh, MSOA working President JF Kharshiing said.

In the 21km Elite Open category (for participants aged 18 and above), the top three winners in both men's and women's divisions will receive Rs 1.5 lakh, Rs 75,000, and Rs 50,000 respectively.

The race categories this year include - 21Km Elite Open, 21Km Open Meghalaya and 10Km race (for various age groups) besides a 5Km Fun Run.

Organisers said they are optimistic and they expect a significant increase from last year's over 7,000 runners.

Registration fees range between Rs 50 and Rs 1,000, depending on the category. The organisers have removed the 60+ category this year, citing low participation in previous editions.

The marathon route will start from Laitsohpliah and conclude at Mawsmai.

Traffic restrictions will be in place on race day, with roads to Sohra closed from 6 am to 10 am.

Registrations are open until September 10, with both online and offline modes available at designated centres across the state.

