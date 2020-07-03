Coimbatore, July 3 (PTI) As many as 5,000 special camps to check coronavirus will be held across the district, Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani said on Friday.

People would be tested for cold, fever and throat pain, among other symptoms, he told reporters after a review meeting with the district, police and health department officials at the Collectorate here.

The tough measures taken by the government and the district administration have controlled the COVID-19 situation, he said.

The recovery rate has also been high in the district, the Minister said. Of the 60,282 people tested, 608 tested positive, 318 were discharged and 287 were under treatment, he said.

Later, the Minister reviewed the progress of setting up of a 400-bed facility at Codissia ground here.

