Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker launched the Galaxy A31 handset in the Indian market last month. Within a month, the company has reduced its price by Rs 1,000. The Galaxy A31 was launched in India with a price tag of Rs 21,999 for 6GB & 128GB variant & it is now available for sale at Rs 20,999 on Flipkart & Samsung India Official Website. Apart from the Rs 1,000 cut, the firm revealed a cashback offer for its customers. The mobile phone is now offered with an extra Rs 1,000 cashback on ICICI credit cards. That brings the price of Galaxy A31 to 19,999. Samsung Galaxy A31 With a 48MP Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India at Rs 21,999.

Samsung Galaxy A31 (Photo Credits: IANS)

The Samsung Galaxy A31 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-U sAMOLED display carrying a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. For optics, the Smartphone gets a quad rear camera module with a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro sensor & a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies & video calls, the mobile phone comes with a 20MP shooter. Fuelled by a massive 5000mAh battery, the phone is offered with 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage configuration.

The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek 6768 chipset, the phone also gets 15W fast charging support. The Galaxy A31 runs on Android 10 based One UI operating system & is available in prism crush black, prism crush white & prism crush blue shades. Samsung Galaxy A31 was initially launched at Rs 21,999 & is now available at Rs 20,999.

