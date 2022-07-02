Dumka (Jharkhand), Jul 1 (PTI) Seven people in Jharkhand's Dumka district were injured after one person allegedly attacked a sweetmeat stall with acid as its owner refused to give him food on credit, police said. The incident Haripur village under Jermundi police station After the stall owner refused to give him food on credit, the accused went home and returned with acid which he threw inside the shop injuring seven people, police said.

They were taken to a local hospital.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine More Effective for Obese People Than Underweight: Lancet.

A case has been registered in this regard on the statement of the stall owner, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)