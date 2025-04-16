Gurugram, Apr 16 (PTI) Around 80 shanties were gutted in a massive blaze that broke out in a slum in Sector 2, IMT Manesar, on Wednesday, a fire official said. No casualties were reported.

The fire spread briskly with the explosion of several small and large cooking cylinders, sending up a thick column of smoke in the sky.

According to an official, the fire broke out around 3 pm in a shanty, supposedly while cooking.

Initially, four fire tenders were rushed to the slum from the IMT-Manesar Fire Station.

In all, it took more than 10 fire tenders and around 50 firefighters to put out the blaze in one hour.

Police teams and civil defence teams also reached and started efforts.

"There has been no loss of life due to the fire, but two dogs and the goods kept in the huts were burnt. Due to a blast in mini gas cylinders, the fire spread rapidly in the huts. However, the cause of the fire is not ascertained yet," said Lalit Kumar, a fire official.

