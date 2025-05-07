New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Abbott India Ltd on Wednesday said its Managing Director Swati Dalal has resigned to pursue an external career opportunity and Kartik Rajendran has been appointed as Additional Director and Managing Director with effect from June 14, 2025.

Dalal has tendered her resignation as Managing Director and Director of the company, effective close of business hours of June 13, 2025, to pursue an external career opportunity, Abbott India said in a regulatory filing.

It further said upon recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee and subject to the approval of the shareholders and central government, the board of directors at its meeting held on Wednesday approved the appointment of Rajendran as an Additional Director and Managing Director of the company for a period of five years with effect from June 14, 2025.

