Kozhikode, Apr 17 (PTI) An expatriate who was reportedly abducted recently in connection with a gold smuggling matter, has been located in Karnataka, Kerala police said on Monday.

Muhammad Shafi, a Thamarassery resident who had come from the Gulf, was reportedly abducted along with his wife on April 7 by a gang in a vehicle. However, the gang dropped off his wife within 100 metres from where they were abducted, police said.

Also Read | Layoffs, Hiring Slowdown: Nearly Half of Employees Don't Plan To Switch Jobs in 2023, Says Report.

A senior police official from the district told PTI that the Shafi had been found at a place in Karnataka and the investigation was on.

Also Read | PwC India Announces To Invest Over Rs 600 Crore Towards Growth, Development and Wellbeing of Its Employees.

On April 14, a video of Shafi had come out in which he was saying that he was abducted by his brother. However, the police is not currently considering his brother as a suspect in the kidnapping case. A few others who allegedly had a role in the kidnapping have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody, the police said.

"We are investigating the case. As of now, we have found him (Shafi) and the probe is on," the police official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)