New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Renewable energy company ACME Group on Monday said it has signed a pact with German firm Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies to explore the development of large-scale hydrogen supply chains from Oman to Europe.

Hydrogenious' LOHC technology enables the safe and cost-effective storage and transportation of hydrogen using existing liquid fuel infrastructure, according to a statement. Liquid organic hydrogen carriers (LOHCs) can be used for long-term storage and long-distance transport of hydrogen.

Also Read | BJP Foundation Day 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of BJP Sthapna Diwas That Celebrates the Formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

ACME Group and Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on a feasibility study to explore the joint development of large-scale hydrogen supply chains from ACME's projects in Oman to supply hubs in Europe using the innovative LOHC technology.

Both parties intend to extend the partnership to evaluate the hydrogen value chain from the US to Europe.

Also Read | AMC Raising Day 2024: Army Medical Corps Celebrates 260th Raising Day as They Live Up To The Corps Motto.

Oman benefits from abundant renewable energy resources such as solar and onshore wind while the US Inflation Reduction Act offers production incentives leading to competitive hydrogen production cost.

The green hydrogen produced by ACME in these projects can be stored in LOHC and transported by tanker to Europe to supply and decarbonise industrial offtakers, energy and mobility.

"...we have taken conclusive decisions on our Oman project and partnering with Hydrogenious to develop efficient logistics using LOHC is the next step in delivering cost-effective value proposition for our customers," Ashwani Dudeja, Group President and Director for ACME Group, said in the statement.

"Our collaboration will contribute to making clean hydrogen from the MENA region and the US available to European off-takers in the mid- to long-term," Toralf Pohl, Chief Commercial Officer at Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies said in the statement..

Gurugram-based ACME Group is a sustainable solutions provider.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)