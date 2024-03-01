New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Norway-based Yara has roped in ACME Cleantech for supply of 1 lakh tonne of green ammonia annually from the homegrown entity's plant in Oman.

The binding agreement has been signed through GHC SAOC, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Acme Cleantech, ACME Group said in a statement on Friday.

Also Read | Maharashtra SSC Board Exam 2024: Class 10 Examination Begins Today; Know Shift-Wise Timings, Important Guidelines.

"Yara, a leading Norwegian company and GHC SAOC today (Friday) signed a firm and binding agreement for supply of ammonia with reduced Co2 emissions on a long-term basis," it said.

The long-term offtake agreement covers the supply of 1,00,000 tonne of renewable ammonia per annum by Acme from phase-1 of its Oman project with an expected start date in 2027, the company said.

Also Read | One Vehicle, One FASTag Initiative: Complete FASTag KYC Update by February 29 To Avoid Account Deactivation; Here's a Step-by-Step Guide.

The company is setting its offshore green ammonia project in Oman with a planned capacity of 9,00 000 tonne per annum to be developed in phases.

The renewable ammonia from ACME's project in Oman will be part of Yara's plans of developing a cost-efficient supply chain for low-emission ammonia across different market segments, Magnus Ankarstrand, President, Yara Clean Ammonia, said.

ACME Group Director Ashwani Dudeja said, "We have concluded the deal with Yara which will serve as an anchor customer for our solar-based ammonia project being developed in Oman. This agreement is only a start and will facilitate further cooperation between the two companies while playing a vital role in accelerating the adoption of green hydrogen and its derivatives."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)