Thrissur (Kerala), Jan 15 (PTI) The car of Malayalam movie actor Sunil Sugadha was attacked on Sunday by some persons following an altercation over allegedly not giving right of way to another vehicle in a narrow road near here.

The actor was not in the car but three other drama artistes travelling in it got injured in the minor scuffle, police said.

"We are verifying the complaint. The incident happened in the evening. We are yet to register an FIR," the police told PTI.

Sugadha and other artistes were in the locality for a rehearsal of a drama.

A video of the alleged attack was being telecast in local TV channels.

