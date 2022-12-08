New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The Asian Development Bank on Thursday said it has approved a USD 780 million multi-tranche financing facility (MFF) to build new lines and improve the connectivity of the metro rail system in Chennai with the city's existing bus and feeder services.

"This project will expand Chennai's metro rail system to provide a safe and integrated transport solution essential in improving urban mobility and make the city more livable," said ADB Senior Transport Specialist for South Asia Andri Heriawan.

The project will construct 10.1 kilometers of the elevated section between Sholinganallur to State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu-2; 10 km of the underground section between Lighthouse and Meenakshi College; and 31 km of system components, such as electrical, mechanical, power, and telecommunication infrastructure, between Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus to Okkiyam Thoraipakkam.

The stations will incorporate disaster- and climate-resilient features and will be responsive to the needs of the elderly, women, children, differently-abled, and transgender people, the ADB said in a release.

Multimodal interchanges and facilities will be established along metro rail corridors to improve commuters' experience such as drop-off and pick-up areas, sheltered waiting areas, bicycle facilities and passenger information.

The Manila-headquartered multilateral lending agency will provide an additional USD 1 million technical assistance grant to help the Chennai Metro Rail Limited with the planning and management of the metro system's multimodal integration.

