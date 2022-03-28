Chennai, Mar 28 (PTI) Advocates N Mala and S Sounthar, who were appointed as additional judges of the Madras High Court last week, were sworn-in on Monday.

Chief Justice M N Bhandari administered the oath of office to the new judges at a brief function in the High Court premises.

Tamil Nadu Advocate-General R Shunmugasundaram, State Bar Council chairman PS Amalraj, Madras High Court Advocates Association chief G Mohanakrishnan and Bar Association president K R Kamalanathan and others welcomed the new judges.

With the elevation of the duo, the strength of the Madras High Court has risen to 61 against the sanctioned strength of 75 judges. The number of women judges increased to 13 with the appointment of Justice Mala.

Enrolled as a lawyer in 1989, Justice Mala has been practicing in the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court. She was appointed as the Govt Pleader for the Union Territory of Puducherry in 2020.

Born in 1971 at Mayiladuthurai, Sounthar began his practice after enrolling as a lawyer with the TN Bar Council in 1993.

