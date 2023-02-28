Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) Diversified financial services player Aditya Birla Capital on Tuesday announced its foray into digital payments.

The company, a part of the Aditya Birla Group, announced a tie-up with National Payments Corporation of India to develop and promote digital payment alternatives, a statement said.

Also Read | Bharti Airtel To Raise Rates of Mobile Phone Call and Data Across All Plans.

******

Bajaj Finserv provides hi-tech mobility solutions

Also Read | States Borrow Record Rs 32,800 Crore, Cost Jumps by 7 Bps to Multi-Week High of 7.68%, Says Icra Ratings.

* Financial services group, Bajaj Finserv, on Tuesday provided 40 differently-abled persons in Pune with hi-tech mobility solutions.

Distribution of the devices is funded by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company and done in partnership with the non-profit Round Table India, a statement said.

******

Tech Mahindra partners with Microsoft over 5G

* Tech Mahindra on Tuesday announced a strengthening of partnership with Microsoft to deliver Azure operator nexus solutions.

It will enable telecom operators to build, deploy and operate a scalable 5G mobile core, as per an official statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)