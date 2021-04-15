Mumbai, Apr 15 (PTI) Birla Cellulose, a part of the Aditya Birla Group, on Thursday said it has won an award from the United Nations for innovative and sustainable supply chain.

The cellulose fiber producer emerged as a winner in the first edition of the “National Innovative and Sustainable Supply Chain Awards” by UN Global Compact Network India, a statement said.

The company's case study solved the challenge of mounting textile waste which is either incinerated or landfilled due to lack of recycling technologies, and lack of transparency/traceability in the scattered, complex and long fashion supply chains, the statement said.

“These efforts are aligned to our prioritized UN SDG goals and dedicated to building circular business models which are based on partnerships that add value to stakeholders, people and planet,” Grasim Industries' managing director Dilip Gaur said.

