New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Indogulf Cropsciences on Wednesday said it has garnered over Rs 58 crore from anchor investors, a day ahead of the launch of its initial share sale for public subscription.

Sunil Singhania-led Abakkus Asset Manager, Viney Growth Fund, Swyom India Alpha Fund, Sunrise Investment Trust - Sunrise Investment Opportunities Fund and Rajasthan Global Securities have been allotted shares in the anchor round.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 25, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

According to a circular uploaded on the BSE's website, Indogulf Cropsciences allocated 52.43 lakh shares to five entities at Rs 111 per equity share, aggregating the deal value to Rs 58.20 crore.

The Rs 200-crore initial public offering (IPO) will hit the capital markets on June 26 and conclude on June 30. The price band has been set at Rs 105-111 per share.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 25, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The IPO is a mix of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 160 crore and an offer for sale of up to 36.03 lakh shares by promoters Om Prakash Aggarwal (HUF) and Sanjay Aggarwal (HUF).

The proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 65 crore will be used for funding working capital requirements, Rs 34.12 crore for repayment of debt, Rs 14 crore for its capital expenditure and general corporate purposes.

Indogulf Cropsciences, which began its operations in 1993, is engaged in the business of manufacturing crop protection products, plant nutrients and biologicals in India.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2024, the company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 464.19 crore, and its profit after tax was Rs 21.68 crore.

The shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Systematix Corporate Services is the sole book-running lead manager, and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)