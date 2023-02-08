New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Telecom firm Bharti Airtel and Vultr, a privately-held cloud computing company, on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership to offer cloud solutions to enterprises in India.

As per the pact, Airtel will offer Vultr's suite of cloud solutions to its enterprise customers, especially those in the digital space and help them gain global reach and cost-performance edge to build, test, and run demanding cloud workloads, a statement said.

The cloud solutions will be hosted in Airtel's data centres across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, enabling businesses to scale their digital operations globally.

"Businesses of all sizes and across all industries can now leverage cutting-edge cloud technologies to accelerate digital innovation, optimise global cloud performance, and maximise return on global cloud spend," the statement said, adding that they will also be able to avail simple and transparent pricing to avoid billing shocks.

Further, the statement said Airtel will offer all of Vultr's services as a part of its enterprise solutions. These include - Cloud Compute and Optimised Cloud Compute, as well as Cloud GPU and fractionalised GPU offerings for advanced workloads tied to AI (Artificial Intelligence), machine learning, HPC (high performance computing), analytics, visual computing, and gaming use cases.

Ganesh Lakshminarayan, CEO - Enterprise of Airtel Business, noted that the partnership with Vultr comes at an exciting time as the country continues to aggressively embrace 5G technology and increasingly adopt digital solutions as a way of doing business.

"This partnership will help us to deliver complex cloud solutions at competitive costs which when combined with our legacy network strength and connectivity, offers an attractive proposition to our enterprise customers," Lakshminarayan said.

Vultr is focused on making high-performance cloud infrastructure easy-to-use, affordable, and locally accessible for businesses and developers around the world, JJ Kardwell, CEO - Constant, parent company of Vultr, said.

"Combined with Airtel's unmatched connectivity and managed services capabilities, Vultr is an ideal platform for accelerating business transformation and digital success," Kardwell said.

