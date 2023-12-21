Kolkata, Dec 21 (PTI) Paints giant AkzoNobel announced a revised organisational structure and key leadership appointments for its decorative paints business in South Asia, effective January 2024.

India will now serve as the regional headquarters for the newly formed South Asia region of the company.

"Rajiv Rajgopal assumes additional responsibility as the new Business Unit (BU) Director for Decorative Paints, South Asia, while retaining his current role as Chairman and Managing Director of Akzo Nobel India Limited," the company stated in a statement.

Commenting on the appointments, Steven Dooijes, AkzoNobel's Executive Committee Member responsible for Decorative Paints, expressed confidence in Rajgopal's experience and leadership skills to drive growth and innovation in the dynamic region.

He further expressed optimism about strengthening their position in South Asia.

Meanwhile, Rohit Totla will take over as the Sales and Marketing Director for AkzoNobel's decorative paints business in India. Previously, he held the position of Commercial Excellence Director for Decorative Paints in the South-East South Asia region.

