Lucknow, Mar 27 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court Thursday stayed the orders of a special MP MLA court of Balrampur whereby it had sought reply of the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police in connection with a murder case against former Samajwadi Party MP Rizwan Zahir and others.

Passing the order on a revision petition filed by the Uttar Pradesh government, the Lucknow bench of Justice Subhash Vidyarthi also issued notices to Zahir and other accused seeking their reply in the case.

The bench of stayed the orders of the special court whereby it had sought reply of the DM and SP of Balrampur as to why reference should not be sent to the high court for initiating contempt proceedings against them as the local police had moved an application before the special court to halt the criminal trial proceedings going on against Zahir and other accused so that proceedings of the trial of a Gangsters Act case may be completed at the earliest.

After revision petition was filed on Thursday, Additional Advocate General VK Shahi mentioned the matter requesting the court to hear the case on the day itself as there was serious urgency.

The trial of murder case is going on against Zaheer and others in the special MP/MLA court of Balrampur district.

Hearing is also going on against them in a case of Gangster Act.

The police filed an application in the special court and said that since there is a provision in the Gangster Act that if along with gangster, other cases are also going on against an accused under other sections, the case under Gangster Act will be heard first and hearing of other cases will be stopped.

On this basis, the police filed the application in the special court and said that since trial is going on under Gangster Act, then the trial in the murder case should be stopped.

It was said that the special court was irked at this application and by passing orders on January 13 and March 21, it sought a reply from the DM and SP as to why this application should not be considered contemptuous and the case should be referred to the high court for action.

On the petition, Additional Advocate General Shahi and Additional Government Advocate Anurag Verma, on behalf of the state government, argued that this application was given by local police under Section 12 and Rule 57 of the Gangster Act, hence the order of the Special MP/MLA Court is illegal and arbitrary, which deserves to be set aside immediately.

The court found that the matter required consideration and stayed the order of the special court.

