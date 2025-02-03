New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd (ABD), the country's third largest spirits company, on Monday said it has completed the acquisition of the brands and Intellectual Property Rights from Fullarton Distilleries, which will augment its foothold in the super-premium segment.

The acquisition includes a portfolio of brands such as Woodburns Contemporary Indian Whisky, Pumori Small Batch Gin, and Segredo Aldeia Rum, said a joint statement.

"By bringing these award-winning craft spirits into its fold, ABD is strategically positioning itself to meet the evolving demands of India's super-premium and luxury spirits consumers," the company said without sharing the financial details of the acquisition.

Woodburns currently operates in six states and union territories and has expansion plans underway for other major markets.

"The acquisition of these recognised brands, combined with ABD's operational scale, create a synergistic opportunity for growth and market dominance within the super-premium spirits category," it said.

ABD Managing Director Alok Gupta said: "We recognise that the luxury segment is where we have a right to win, where we can truly add value. Acquiring these brands is a natural next step in our premiumization strategy. This is not just an acquisition; it demonstrates our deep understanding of where we can create the most value."

Rajiv Thadani, Founder and Managing Director of Fullarton Distilleries said: "We are proud to see these brands move forward with ABD, a company that has the scale, expertise, and vision to take them even further."

