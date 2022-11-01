New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Aluminium prices on Tuesday increased by 0.86 per cent to Rs 199.30 per kilogram in futures trade as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for November delivery increased by Rs 1.70 or 0.86 per cent to Rs 199.30 per kg in a business turnover of 5,048 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders amid demand from consumer industries supported aluminium prices in the futures market.

