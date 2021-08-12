Mumbai, Aug 12 (PTI) Greaves Cotton's electric mobility arm Ampere Vehicles on Thursday said it has achieved the landmark 1-lakh EV customer base in over 400 towns across the country.

The milestone has come amid an increased acceptance from both B2B and B2C customers and fast growing channel partners in the last six years of its existence, the company said in a release.

Also Read | Mumbai: Universal Travel Pass Facility Launched for Travel in Suburban Trains; Commuters can Obtain E-Passes from August 15 at epassmsdma.mahait.org.

The 1-lakh milestone comprises both brands, Ampere and ELE, it said.

"With this significant milestone, we are now getting ready to move millions of daily commuters and livelihood earners through last-mile logistics ahead," said Roy Kurian, COO, E-Mobility Business, Ampere Vehicles,

Also Read | Reliance Foundation Donates 2.5 Lakh COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Kerala Govt.

Ampere said it is accelerating EV adoption and ownership across the country and has seen a noteworthy increase in demand for electric scooters from smaller towns and cities.

The EV market has experienced good jump in demand due to growing need for personal mobility vehicles during Covid-19, increasing petrol prices are putting a strain on daily commuters as well as logistical players, and lastly favourable policy interventions by the Central (FAME-II) as well as various state governments, Ampere Vehicles said.

The company said it has strengthened its presence in the space backed by a robust pan-India EV ecosystem support in terms of wide range of products, retail network, aftermarket care, trained EV mechanics and EV financing through Greaves Finance plus other financing partners.

Ampere has been investing in technology, talent development and channel network and consumer experience through phygital modes, which is paying off well, according to the company.

Earlier this year, the company announced Rs 700-crore investment over a period of 10 years for its new state-of-the-art EV facility in Tamil Nadu's Ranipet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)