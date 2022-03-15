Port Blair, Mar 15 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma has requested the union territory administration to reintroduce sailing of ships to Car Nicobar from Port Blair via Hut Bay twice a month.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Congress MP mentioned that due to the non-availability of ships for Car Nicobar via Hut Bay, a lot of people from the Nicobari community are unable to visit Car Nicobar to meet their family members and relatives during family functions/rituals as well as festivals.

He said that there are nearly 3,000 Nicobari brothers and sisters living in Harminder Bay area of Little Andaman Island, who have a strong link with Car Nicobar but presently due to unavailability of connecting ships, they are forced to come to Port Blair and wait for several weeks to get a ship for Car Nicobar and they have to undergo similar hardship in their return journey.

The Member of Parliament mentioned that occasionally ships to Car Nicobar via Hut Bay are also required to supply fresh vegetables, fish and meat from Little Andaman to Car Nicobar Island, where a large number of tribal population and government servants and their families reside.

He mentioned that such connecting ships will also open up business opportunities for poor farmers and other small business owners of Little Andaman, who have already suffered heavy financial loss during this pandemic time and also this will reduce prices of vegetables, fish and meat at Car Nicobar Island.

He added that since the lockdown, such connecting sailing of ships to Car Nicobar via Hut Bay was withdrawn and hence he requested the chief secretary to direct the Shipping Department to schedule Ship for Car Nicobar via Hut Bay at least twice a month.

