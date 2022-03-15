Oppo India is all set to introduce a new smartphone under the K-Series soon. The company teased a new device on its official Twitter account. Though the teaser does not reveal the name of the phone, reports have claimed it to be a K10 smartphone. The device has also been teased on Flipkart, which confirms its availability via the e-commerce platform. The Flipkart teaser just reveals a smartphone with the caption "Live Without Limits" and more information will be shared on March 16. Oppo Find X5 Pro & Find X5 With Hasselblad Cameras Launched Globally, Check Prices & Other Details Here.

The Oppo K10 phone is said to come as the successor to the Oppo K9, which was launched in China in May 2021. Tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed that the Oppo K10 will be priced under Rs 20,000. It is likely to come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8000-series chipset.

Kuriosity. Kreation. Konfusion? We can’t hold our excitement for the unveiling on 16th March. Are you ready for👌?#LiveWithoutLimits Know more: https://t.co/kapOl7SMgL pic.twitter.com/N5DMGPV5QN — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) March 14, 2022

The Oppo K10 is speculated to come with a list of upgrades over the Oppo K9 5G series. As a reminder, the Oppo K9 5G sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ display, a Snapdragon 768G chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It packs a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2022 09:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).