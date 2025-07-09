Latest News | Anthem Biosciences Sets IPO Price Band at Rs 530-570/share

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Anthem Biosciences on Wednesday fixed a price band of Rs 530 to Rs 570 for its Rs 3,395-crore initial public offering (IPO).

At the upper end of the price band, the company's evaluation exceeds Rs 31,800 crore.

The initial share-sale will be open for public subscription during July 14-16 and the one-day bidding for anchor investors is scheduled for July 11, the company said.

The proposed IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) worth Rs 3,395 crore by promoters, investors and other selling shareholders.

Since the IPO is entirely an OFS, the company will not receive any funds from the issue and the proceeds will go to the selling shareholders.

Anthem is into innovation-driven and technology-focused contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) with fully integrated operations spanning across drug discovery, development and manufacturing.

It also manufactures and sells complex specialised fermentation-based active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), including probiotics, enzymes, peptides, nutritional actives, vitamin analogues, and biosimilars.

Sai Life Sciences Ltd, Syngene International, Suven Life Sciences, and Divi's Laboratories are the listed peers of Anthem Biosciences.

Incorporated in 2006, the company has two operational manufacturing facilities in India, Unit I (Bommassandra) and Unit II (Harohalli), both in Karnataka, with an aggregate annual custom synthesis capacity of 270 kL and fermentation capacity of 142 kL, as of March 31, 2025.

It is also in the process of expanding its custom synthesis capacity at Unit II(Harohalli) by 130 kL as well as expanding its custom synthesis capacity by 25kL and fermentation capacity by 40kL by constructing Unit III (Neoanthem Lifesciences Pvt Ltd, wholly owned subsidiary), both expected to be fully operational by the first half of F26.

The third manufacturing facility in Karnataka is under construction and is expected to be fully operational in the first half of 2025.

On the financial front, the company's revenue from operations increased 30 per cent to Rs 1,844 crore in FY25 from Rs 1,419 crore in FY24. The PAT for the year ended March 31, 2025 was Rs 451 crore, a jump of 23 per cent over FY24.

The company said half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent earmarked for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

JM Financial Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India, J P Morgan India and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd are the book-running lead managers for the issue.

The equity shares expected to be listed on the BSE and the NSE on July 21.

