Coimbatore, Apr 3 (PTI) As part of its expansion in Tamil Nadu, Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-corruption organisation, on Sunday opened its chapter in Coimbatore.

It would open such chapters in 15 places in the State in the near future, its convenor Jayaram Venkatesan said.

The organisation would continue to raise the issue of corruption in the Corporation, Municipality and Panchayat-levels, he said.

