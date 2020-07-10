New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Area under pulses coverage has jumped over two-fold to 64.25 lakh hectares in the ongoing kharif sowing season owing to good monsoon rains, the government said on Friday.

About 120.77 lakh hectares area has been sown under summer rice so far as compared to 95.73 lakh hectares during the corresponding period of last year, an official statement said..

"About 64.25 lakh hectares area coverage under pulses as compared to 24.49 lakh hectares during the corresponding period of last year," the statement said.

Sowing area for coarse cereals reached 93.24 lakh hectares as compared with 71.96 lakh hectares during the corresponding period of last year.

About 139.37 lakh hectares of area has been covered under oilseeds so far as compared with 75.27 lakh hectares during the corresponding period of last year, it said.

Sowing area for cotton has increased to 104.82 lakh hectares as compared with 77.71 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

