Oppo Watch was introduced in China this March along with the Oppo Find X2 Series. Though the Find X2 flagship Series smartphones have been introduced in India, Oppo Watch is yet to make its debut. The sleek-looking smartwatch is rumoured to be launched in the Indian market along with Oppo Reno 4 Pro handset. According to the reports, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro is expected to be launched in the third week of July. The exact date of the launch is currently unknown. Oppo's New Smartwatch Reportedly To Run on Google Wear OS.

In terms of specifications, the Oppo Watch could come with two variants - a 41mm with a 1.6-inch square, a 46mm with a 1.91-inch curved flexible AMOLED display & two physical buttons to the right side. The 1.6-inch model is likely to carry a resolution of 320x360 pixels whereas the 1.91-inch variant may sport a resolution of 402x476 pixels. Rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 SoC, the watch is likely to run on ColorOS.

Additionally, the Oppo Watch may come with features such as sleep monitoring patterns, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometric pressure sensor, compass, optical heart rate sensor, ambient light sensor & much more. Coming to the pricing, Oppo Watch is priced in China at CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs 16,100) for 41mm variant whereas the 46mm model costs CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 21,480). So we expect the India Prices of Oppo Watch to be the same.

