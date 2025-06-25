New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Shares of ArisInfra Solutions Ltd on Wednesday ended with a discount of over 21.50 per cent against the issue price of Rs 222.

Earlier in the day, the stock started trading at Rs 209.10, a decline of 5.81 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 22.74 per cent to Rs 171.50. Shares of the firm finally ended at Rs 174.10, down 21.57 per cent.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 25, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

At the NSE, the stock listed at Rs 205, reflecting a discount of 7.65 per cent. Shares of the firm ended at Rs 174.38, a drop of 21.45 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 1,411.05 crore.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 25, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The initial share sale of ArisInfra Solutions got subscribed 2.65 times on the closing day of bidding on Friday last week.

The nearly Rs 500-crore Initial Public Offer (IPO) had a price band of Rs 210-222 per share.

The IPO was a complete fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 499.6 crore with no Offer-for-Sale (OFS) component.

Proceeds of the issue will be used for funding the working capital requirements of the company, investment in the subsidiary Buildmex-Infra for funding its working capital, purchase of partial shareholding from existing shareholders of its subsidiary, ArisUnitern Re Solutions Pvt Ltd, repayment of loan and for general corporate purposes.

ArisInfra Solutions is a B2B technology-enabled company, focusing on simplifying and digitising the procurement process for construction materials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)