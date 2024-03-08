New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda on Friday inaugurated the Agriculture Integrated Command and Control Center at Krishi Bhawan here as part of its efforts to make farmers self-reliant.

The centre has been established to empower farmers by equipping them with information, services and facilities using digital technology, according to an official statement.

On this occasion, Munda said that this is an innovation of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare to make the farmers self-reliant across the country.

The minister said the objective of the new initiative is to provide farmers the information about the reality in the farm and also to find out what are the real challenges our agriculture sector is facing.

With the availability of real-time data and its analysis, Munda said farmers and the overall agriculture sector will benefit. He said farmers will also be able to avail the benefits of the government schemes.

