Jaipur, May 31 (PTI) About 95 per cent of fuel pump dealers in Rajasthan did not take supplies from oil company depots on Tuesday as a mark of protest.

Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association in a statement claimed that oil companies suffered a loss of Rs 400 crore on diesel and Rs 85 crore on petrol in the state as fuel pumps did not take supply.

Also Read | Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply For 5636 Apprentice Posts At nfr.indianrailways.gov.in; Check Details Here.

A total of 24 states across the country participated in the 'no purchase' protest to press for their demand to increase dealers' margin.

Pump dealers also halted sale of petrol and diesel in the state for three hours on Tuesday.

Also Read | Apple May Not Announce Its Mixed Reality Headset at WWDC This Year: Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)