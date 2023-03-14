New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) The government on Tuesday said that 559 foreign companies ceased operations in the country since 2018.

Meanwhile, as many as 469 foreign companies started operations in the country, according to a written reply by Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh in the Rajya Sabha.

These figures are from 2018 till March 9 this year.

So far this year, two foreign companies have stopped operations. The number stood at 78 in 2022, 115 (in 2021) and 120 (in 2020). In 2019 and 2018, the number of such companies that stopped operations was 133 and 111, respectively.

A total of 469 foreign companies started operating in India during the given period.

A maximum number of 137 foreign companies started operations in 2019 while the count was 102 in 2018.

In 2020, as many as 90 foreign companies started operations, 75 in 2021 and 64 in 2022, as per the data.

One foreign firm started operations this year till March 9, as per the data.

