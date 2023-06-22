New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Realty firm Ashrai Infra on Thursday said it will invest Rs 1,284 crore to develop a 25-acre commercial project in Greater Noida (West).

The company has launched the project 'Golden Grande' which will have office space as well as high-street retail.

Also Read | Karnataka Bandh Today: Are KSRTC, BMTC Buses, Govt Offices, and Hospitals Running? Know What's Open and What's Not.

"Ashrai Infra is investing Rs 1,284 crore in the development of Golden Grande. An initial investment of Rs 631 crore will be deployed in the 1st phase of Golden Grande demonstrating the company's commitment to the project," Ashrai Infra said in a statement.

Prior to this project, it delivered a 25-acre IT/ITES project -- Golden I -- in Greater Noida West with a built-up area of 20 lakh square feet, it added.

Also Read | Air India Signs Agreements With Airbus, Boeing To Buy 470 Planes at USD 70 Billion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)