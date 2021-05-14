Guwahati, May 14 (PTI) The Assam government on Friday appointed senior IAS officer Ghanshyam Das as secretary to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Das was earlier secretary of the agriculture department, an official release said.

Assam civil service officer Simanta Kumar Das, who was the Tinsukia District Development Commissioner, has been transferred and posted as joint secretary to the chief minister.

Another state civil service officer Deba Prasad Misra has been named principal private secretary to Sarma.

Sarma was sworn-in as the chief minister on May 10.

