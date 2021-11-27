Guwahati, Nov 27 (PTI) In Assam 2.10 crore people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines and the state government has decided to launch a week-long vaccination certificate drive from December 29, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

The three lakh people who are yet to receive the first jab will get it by next week, he said.

More than 1.15 crore people have been fully vaccinated in the state so far, Sarma said.

The certification drive will cover all polling stations of the state and one lakh government employees will reach out to areas under more than 28,000 polling stations, Sarma said at a press conference here.

The drive will record all those of who have received the first dose and those who are yet to do so will be counselled to get vaccinated, he said.

''After each polling station submits 100 per cent vaccination certification, we will submit it to the Centre. We hope that very soon we can claim the completion of hundred per cent first dose vaccination'', the chief minister said.

The process will, however, continue as there will be new persons like pregnant women and those who attain 18 years of age who will be taking the first dose, he added.

"The World Health Organisation has sounded an alert on the new variant of the virus which spreads ten times faster than the previous variants and time has again come for people to tighten their guard and get themselves vaccinated'', he added.

The global health warning issued by WHO must be taken seriously and till now the vaccine is still the effective tool to deal with the virus. People must take the vaccine and be prepared in case there is an outbreak of the third wave of COVID-19, Sarma said.

Referring to the recently released National Family Health Survey-5 report, the chief minister said that Assam has shown remarkable improvement in both health and social sectors with the sex ratio of female being 1,012 per 1000 males as against 993 in NFHS-4.

The sex ratio of birth of females per 1000 males during the last five years is 964 against 929 in the NFHS-4 while the neonatal mortality has come down to 22.5 per cent as against the previous NFHS report of32.8 per cent. Infant Mortality Rate has decreased to 31.9 per cent from 47.6 per cent and the under-five mortality rate to 39.1 per cent from 56.5 per cent during the same period.

In the social sector, the percentage of people with pucca houses has increased from 25 per cent in NFHS-4 to 33.3 per cent in NFHS-5, houses with electricity to 93 per cent from 78 per cent and those with toilet facilities to 96 per cent from 47.7 per cent. The number of children not going to school has declined to 19 per cent from 23 percent.

''Assam has performed spectacularly and this will be reflected in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Now the government's responsibility is to maintain the momentum and move forward'', he added.

