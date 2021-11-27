New Delhi, November 27: The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board has released the admit cards for recruitment exam for the post of Mandi Inspector and Sub Inspector on its official website. Candidates can download the admit cards from the website till November 27, 5 pm. Those who have applied for the examination can visit the official website of the board at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in to view and access their admit cards for the same. UP Police Admit Card 2021 for SI and ASI Posts Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at uppbpb.gov.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 28, 2021 from 10 am to 1:15 pm. Candidates can download their admit cards by entering their registration id and date of birth on the official website of CGPEB. The admit card will carry important information and details regarding the exam such as test time, date, reporting time, test centre and address among others. Scroll down to know how to download CG Vyapam admit cards for mandi inspector and SI exam 2021. IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Cards 2021 Released At ibps.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Here Is How To Download CG Vyapam Admit Card for Mandi Inspector and SI Exam 2021:

Visit the official website of the board at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

On the home page, click on 'Admit Card' tab

Then, click on the link to download admit card

A new web page will appear

Enter required details and click on search

Download the admit card

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the admit card and keep it safe for future references. Candidates are advised to follow guidelines and instructions given in the admit card. In case of any discrepancies in the admit card, queries or confusions, candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately and get the issue resolved.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2021 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).