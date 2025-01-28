Kolkata, Jan 28 (PTI) The Assam government on Tuesday urged industrialists to invest in Assam, emphasizing the state's infrastructure development, green energy initiatives, and diversified manufacturing sectors.

The state government organised an investors' roadshow in Kolkata, ahead of its business conclave ‘Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025' next month.

Addressing the investors, Ashok Singhal, Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Irrigation highlighted Assam's efforts in reviving infrastructure through transformative projects such as the Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge and Jagiroad Electronics City.

He also noted the state's leadership in green energy with initiatives in solar power, green hydrogen and ammonia production.

Assam is also fostering growth in manufacturing sectors including electronics, pharma, food processing, FMCG, and petrochemicals while positioning itself as a hub for IT and Industry 4.0 capabilities, the minister said.

He emphasised Assam's rich tourism potential, citing its cultural heritage, wildlife sanctuaries, tea gardens, and opportunities in adventure and eco-tourism, and invited investors to explore these untapped opportunities.

The minister also drew their attention to Bhutan's upcoming “World Happiness City” near Assam's border, a development envisioned to rival Singapore and Dubai.

“Industries with investments exceeding Rs 100 crore and creating over 200 jobs are eligible for tailor-made solutions. To date, the state has signed 21 MoUs worth over Rs 14,000 crore, with investments from major companies such as PepsiCo and Dalmia Cement,” according to a statement released by the minister.

The roadshow attracted organizations like Emami Ltd, Sona Vets, Civil Engineers Enterprises Pvt Ltd and Godrej Agrovet Ltd. PTI dc

