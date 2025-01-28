Mumbai, January 28: Archers in Shillong, Meghalaya, are gearing up for another thrilling day of traditional archery-based lottery games. As participants shoot arrows at designated targets, eager players are anxiously waiting for the Shillong Teer Results of today, January 28, 2025. The winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai will be announced shortly after the completion of both rounds. The Shillong Teer Result Chart will be made available online, with players able to check their predictions on various websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.in, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in.

The results for today’s Shillong Teer will be based on the number of arrows hitting the targets, with the last two digits of the total tally determining the winning numbers. The game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). With the results expected to be declared after each round, players can quickly access the Shillong Teer Result by visiting the above-mentioned websites. Shillong Teer participants can also check winning numbers and the Shillong Teer Result Chart of January 28, 2025, by scrolling below. Shillong Teer Results Today, January 27 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on January 28, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

What is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India? Know Origin of Matka Gambling and Other Details Here. To check the Shillong Teer Result of January 28, 2025, including the winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2, players can visit popular websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.in, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The Shillong Teer Result Chart will be updated with the official results shortly after the completion of each round. Results for Round 1 are typically announced around 11:30 AM, while Round 2 results are declared by 5:30 PM. Simply look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for January 28, 2025," and you will find accurate and timely results for today’s game.

Shillong Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Shillong Morning Teer Result First Round - 24 Second Round - Shillong Night Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Khanapara Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Juwai Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Juwai Morning Teer Result First Round - 26 Second Round - Juwai Night Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Jowai Ladrymbai Result First Round - Second Round - What Is Shillong Teer? Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game popular in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong and surrounding areas. Organised by KHASA, the game is played from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground in Shillong. Participants place bets on numbers between 0 and 99, predicting how many arrows will hit the target. The game consists of two rounds- Round 1 and Round 2-where archers shoot arrows at the target, and the winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target. While it is a form of gambling, Shillong Teer is legal under the laws of Meghalaya, where it is regulated and governed by state authorities.

