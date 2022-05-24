New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Aster DM Healthcare on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit surged over two-fold to Rs 246 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The healthcare provider had reported a net profit of Rs 117 crore in the January-March period of 2020-21 fiscal.

Also Read | Fuel Price Cut: Devendra Fadnavis Slams Maharashtra Govt for Failing To Reduce Excise Duty on Fuel.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,728 crore for the period under review from Rs 2,391 crore in the January-March quarter of FY21, Aster DM Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 601 crore as compared to Rs 178 crore in 2020-21.

Also Read | Meta Launches Updated 3D Avatars on Facebook, Messenger & Instagram.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 10,253 crore in the last fiscal as against Rs 8,608 crore in FY21.

"We have witnessed good overall growth during the recently concluded quarter. With existing facilities ramping up, there has been significant improvement in the utilisation of the facilities. Our India hospitals business is growing rapidly and we continue to add beds every quarter," Aster DM Healthcare Founder Chairman and Managing Director Azad Moopen noted.

The healthcare provider is actively exploring brownfield, low capex opportunities in various parts of India, which give a much better ROI and improve efficiencies, he added.

"Our diagnostics vertical, Aster Labs has now entered four other states: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Aster Pharmacy in India is expanding its footprint at a rapid pace with 131 stores having been opened as at March 31, 2022," Moopen added.

Aster DM Healthcare has presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)