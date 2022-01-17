Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) Global auto component major ZF on Monday announced the start of its commercial vehicle solutions (CVS) division, which combines the company's former commercial vehicle technology and commercial vehicle control systems divisions into one, with effect from January 1.

Commercial Vehicle Control Systems was formed following the acquisition of WABCO in May 2020.

The new division combines ZF's expertise in the commercial vehicle (CV) industry and will significantly advance solutions for safe, sustainable and digitized transport, the company said in a statement.

"With the new CVS division, ZF is now positioning itself as the world's largest component and system supplier for the commercial vehicle industry.

"Thanks to our broad technological positioning and global market presence, we can offer our customers the key solutions they need to transform their product portfolio from a single source," said Wilhelm Rehm, member of the ZF Board of Management with responsibility for the new division.

He further said leveraging its regional structure, the company offers significant advantages and close customer proximity for truck, bus and trailer manufacturers as well as fleet operators, wherever they are in the world.

Rehm added that in line with the company's next-generation mobility strategy, CVS will accelerate ZF's global growth.

"As CVS India, our vision is to help shape the future of commercial transport systems in India.

"By leveraging synergies with the ZF group, we are uniquely positioned to offer the next generation of solutions and services for commercial vehicles and fleets in India and the world over," said P Kaniappan, head of CVS India.

He said that the company will support them to make them more efficient, safe, connected, intelligent and automated.

"Under the umbrella of ZF's Vision for Next-Generation Mobility, we will leverage our capability to innovate, integrate and advance CV vehicle controls systems and set the pace to address the challenges of the commercial transportation industry in India, thereby creating sustainable value for our customers, employees and stakeholders," he added.

ZF said its commercial vehicle solutions division is supported by around 25,000 employees based across 61 locations in 28 countries. HRS hrs

