New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) The Tata Group is focusing on enhancing safety across companies as it has become a "top priority" and is aware that it needs to do more on the issue as it goes ahead with its expansion plans, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Monday.

He was responding to a shareholders' query regarding safety measures undertaken in the aftermath of the Air India crash and how to avoid such tragedies in other Tata Group firms, while addressing the Annual General Meeting of the Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL).

Chandrasekaran informed that a group has been formed comprising CEOs of major companies to focus on safety across Tata Group companies.

"In general, safety, yes, is a very, very big thing across the Tata Group. We have a group that we have formed with the CEOs of major companies to focus on safety and this is getting reviewed in every board.

“For example, the Chief Safety Officer at Indian Hotels, so in every company that has become a top priority, because Tata Group is expanding, not only in terms of each company expanding like Indian Hotels, also we are adding new companies.

“We are building a lot of high-end manufacturing ... So we are very aware of the need for focusing on safety. So this is something that we are doing, and we need to do more," Chandrasekaran said at the IHCL AGM.

Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) is the country's biggest hospitality player.

