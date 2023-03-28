Mumbai, Mar 28 (PTI) Axis Securities has appointed Pranav Haridasan as its new managing director & chief executive for a three-year tenure, following the incumbent B Gopkumar moving to head Axis AMC.

Haridasan is currently managing director and co-head of equities at Axis Capital and has over 20 years of experience in financial markets across different asset classes.

Before Axis Capital, he was with Citigroup Global Markets as director and head of India/Asean execution services.

Hitachi Payment Services appoints Sumil Vikamsey as MD

* Hitachi Payment Services, which is an integrated payment solutions provider, has appointed Sumil Vikamsey as its new managing director, from April 1, to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the incumbent Rustom Irani.

Vikamsey will also continue to lead his present responsibility as the chief executive of the company's cash business.

Irani, however, will continue to be associated with the company as an advisor, the company said in a statement. Anuj Khosla will continue as the chief executive of its digital business.

