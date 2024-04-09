Ayodhya (UP), Apr 9 (PTI) The Ayodhya district administration has established special quarantine wards in the hospitals here for foreign visitors who will be in Ayodhya for Ram Navami celebration.

Keeping in view the active cases of Covid-19 abroad, preventive measures have been taken in Ayodhya and the government hospitals have been instructed to establish quarantine centres for them, the Uttar Pradesh Health Department said.

Chief Medical Superintendent of the Ayodhya district hospital Dr Arun Prakash Shrivastava said, "We have been asked to be ready to deal with Covid-19. So we have established four special quarantine wards in the district hospital, where we will quarantine the foreigners for 14 days if symptoms of Covid-19 are found in them during their Ayodhya visit on Ram Navami, which is on April 17."

When asked about the Covid-19 testing facility in Ayodhya, the chief medical superintendent said, "We have no such instructions regarding this situation."

