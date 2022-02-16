New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Bank of India has invited applications for the post of Chief Economist, on a contractual basis for three years.

Listing eligibility criteria, the public sector lender said the candidate should be a first class MA in Economics or first class in MA in Econometrics, as an essential qualification.

The desirable qualification is Ph.D. in Economics or Econometrics, the bank said in an advertisement.

The candidate should have seven years of experience as an officer in financial institutions/banks/rating agencies/media houses, research organisations such as NSSO, CSO, among others.

Out of this, five years of experience should be in forecasting, analysing business indicators, environmental scanning, building up of data bank, econometric models and industrial profiles.

Listing another option of eligibility criteria, the bank said the candidate should be a post graduate degree holder in Economics/Econometrics with 10 years of relevant experience in reputed financial organisations.

"The appointment will be on contract basis for an initial period of 3 years which may be renewed for further 2 years at the direction of the bank on the basis of recommendations of the respective department heads.

"The contract can be terminated at one month's notice on either side or salary and allowances in lieu thereof," it said.

The candidate should be in the age group of 45-55 years.The last date of receipt of offline application form is February 28, 2022, the bank said.

