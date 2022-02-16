Samsung Galaxy S22 Series India launch has been set for February 17, 2022. The company has reportedly announced on Wednesday. As a reminder, the Galaxy S22 Series was unveiled globally during the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event last week. The Galaxy S22 Series comprise Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra models. The launch event will take place at 12:30 pm IST and will be streamed live via Samsung India's official YouTube and other social media accounts. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series To Be Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in India: Report.

All variants of the Galaxy S22 Series will carry similar specifications as that of the global model except for the processor. The Galaxy S22 Ultra sport a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It runs on Android 12 based One UI 4.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging support. For optics, it gets a 108MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 10MP telephoto lens and a 10MP telephoto shooter. Upfront, there is a 40MP shooter.

On the other hand, Galaxy S22 features a 6.1-inch screen, whereas the Galaxy S22 Plus gets a 6.6-inch display. The vanilla model sports a 3,700mAh battery with 25W charging, whereas the Plus variant packs a 4,500mAh battery with 45W wired charging. The Galaxy S22 Series will arrive in India with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. Coming to the pricing, the Galaxy S22 will start at Rs 75,000, whereas the Galaxy S22+ will retail at around Rs 85,000. The top-end variant will be priced at around Rs 1,10,000.

