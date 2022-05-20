Chennai, May 20 (PTI) A vacation bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the authorities concerned to keep in abeyance the operation of a notice dated May 14 of the Assistant Commissioner/Executive Trustee of Sri Varadaraja Perumal temple in Kanchipuram and that of a single judge passed on May 17, relating to the claim and counterclaim of the devotees of Thenkalai and Vadakalai vaishnavite sects over recital of 'prabandhams' during the ongoing Brahmotsavam.

"As agreed by both the parties and in order to give a quietus to the issues involved herein, all the connected matters are directed to be posted after summer vacation along with present writ appeals, after obtaining orders from the Chief Justice. Till such time, the notice dated May 14 issued by the AC/ET of the temple and the order of the judge dated May 17 shall be kept in abeyance," the bench of Justices R Mahadevan and G K Ilanthiraiyan said.

The bench passed the interim order while entertaining two writ appeals from T A Ranganathan and P B Rajahamsam of Kanchipuram, both belonging to Thenkalai sect, challenging the May 17 orders of Justice S M Subramaniam.

While passing interim orders on a writ petition, challenging the notice issued by the temple AC/ET in the midnight of May 14 which allowed the devotees belonging to Thenkalai alone to recite prabandhams and take part in the rituals/ceremonies, Justice Subramaniam had held the said members shall be permitted to sit in first two or three rows inside the temple and behind them, the Vadakalai sect and ordinary devotees shall be permitted to sit in the remaining available space inside the temple.

