Bengaluru, Apr 8 (PTI) An IndiGo Airlines customer executive was killed, while her colleague and the driver sustained serious injuries after the car they were travelling in crashed into a stationary bus on Monday, police said.

According to police, Sneha I (24), a native of Madurai in Tamil Nadu, was working as a customer executive with IndiGo.

In the early hours of Monday, she was returning home with her colleague Kausar Khanum in a cab.

The accident occurred at around 4.30 am, when the car hit a stationary bus on the ITC Factory service road near Tarabanahalli Gate, police said.

All three occupants sustained injuries in the crash and were rushed to the hospital. Sneha, who was critically injured, succumbed to her injuries.

The driver and Khanum are currently undergoing treatment.

Police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

Sneha's father, Illangovan Ramadevar, alleged in his complaint that her death was caused by the driver's "rash and negligent driving".

