Mumbai, April 8: The Mahayuti government’s Ladki Bahin Yojana, which provides women with a monthly financial aid of INR 1,500, is set to release its April installment shortly. This follows the successful distribution of nine previous installments, with many women eagerly anticipating the tenth. Stay tuned to LatestLY for the latest update on the release date of the April installment.

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate inspected the agricultural damage caused by unseasonal rains during his visit to Nandurbar. He also addressed the state's popular Ladki Bahin Yojana, saying, "While the Ladki Bahin Yojana has put pressure on the state treasury, it will not affect the continuation of other schemes." Ladki Bahin Yojana April Installment Date: When Will Eligible Women Beneficiaries Receive 10th Kist of INR 1,500 in Maharashtra? Check Details.

Ladki Bahin Yojana April 2025 Installment Date

The installment for the Ladki Bahin Yojana will be credited to the accounts of beneficiary women on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya (April 30, 2025), marking the release of the April installment. Ladki Bahin Yojana: When Will Eligible Women Beneficiaries Receive INR 2100 per Month? Ajit Pawar Gives Update. Since the launch of the Ladki Bahin Yojana, women from all income groups across the state have applied for it. Initially, the scheme provided benefits to all applicants, but now, applications are being scrutinised. Women with an annual income exceeding 2.5 lakhs and those who own a four-wheeler are no longer eligible for the scheme. Fraud in Ladki Bahin Yojana? On April 6, the Mumbai Police booked five individuals for allegedly defrauding over 65 people by falsely claiming to facilitate money under the government’s Ladki Bahin scheme. The accused tricked the victims into submitting documents and using their signatures to secure loans for purchasing iPhones. The case was initially reported to the Mankhurd police station by an employee of a finance company that provides loans for electronic goods and other commodities. The 30-year-old employee stated that in November 2024, they discovered that 65 people had failed to repay their monthly installments. According to the police, loans amounting to over INR 20 lakh were taken out in the names of these 65 individuals, with the fraudsters using the victims’ documents to secure various loan amounts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2025 05:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).