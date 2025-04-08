Mumbai, April 8: The Mahayuti government’s Ladki Bahin Yojana, which provides women with a monthly financial aid of INR 1,500, is set to release its April installment shortly. This follows the successful distribution of nine previous installments, with many women eagerly anticipating the tenth. Stay tuned to LatestLY for the latest update on the release date of the April installment.
Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate inspected the agricultural damage caused by unseasonal rains during his visit to Nandurbar. He also addressed the state's popular Ladki Bahin Yojana, saying, "While the Ladki Bahin Yojana has put pressure on the state treasury, it will not affect the continuation of other schemes." Ladki Bahin Yojana April Installment Date: When Will Eligible Women Beneficiaries Receive 10th Kist of INR 1,500 in Maharashtra? Check Details.
Ladki Bahin Yojana April 2025 Installment Date
