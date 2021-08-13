New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) BGR Energy Systems's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 56.55 crore in the June 2021 quarter as compared to a year ago, mainly due to higher revenues, the company said on Friday.

The consolidated net loss of the company was Rs 74.42 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2020, a BSE filing stated.

Total income of the firm rose to Rs 254.84 crore in the quarter from Rs 127.76 crore in the same period a year ago.

