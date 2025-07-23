Chennai, Jul 23 (PTI) The Bhagwan Mahaveer Foundation has invited nominations for its 29th Mahaveer Awards and the last date is August 30, 2025.

The Awards are aimed at honouring individuals and institutions providing selfless service in propagation of 'Non-violence and Vegetarianism', 'Education and Medicine', and 'Community and Social service'.

In a press release, the foundation said the award in each category carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a citation and a memento, which will be presented to the recipients in a grand function.

The awardees will be selected by a jury comprising eminent personalities from various fields, headed by Justice M N Venkatachaliah, former Chief Justice of India.

The last date for receipt of the nominations by the foundation is August 30, 2025. The nomination form is downloadable at www.bmfawards.org.

For details, contact: 044 3522 0000.

